Lamborghini's most-powerful Aventador to debut in India on June 15

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 09, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is limited to 600 units worldwide (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini will introduce its Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae supercar in India on June 15. To recall, it was launched in the global markets last year. The lightweight vehicle is offered in limited numbers. It has head-turning looks, a luxurious two-seater cabin, and is backed by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that churns out a maximum power of 770hp.

The LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful version of the Lamborghini Aventador. It is offered in coupe and roadster body styles and is limited to 600 units worldwide.

However, it is unclear how many units will be reserved for the Indian market. When it debuts on our shores, the rivalry in the luxury car segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car flaunts 21-inch wheels and twin exhaust tips

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a body made of carbon fiber, a sculpted bonnet, a prominent front splitter, narrow LED headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by large air scoops, door-mounted ORVMs, and 20/21-inch wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero tires. Dual exhaust tips and sleek taillamps grace the rear. It weighs 1,550kg and comes in 18 shades.

Information It attains a top speed of 355km/h

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine (770hp/720Nm). The mill is linked to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and hits a top speed of 355km/h. It also gets four riding modes.

Interiors The four-wheeler has a flat-bottom steering wheel and multiple airbags

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae has a luxurious cabin with two seats, a gray-colored dashboard, special badging, a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, and a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas. Multiple airbags, ABS, and electronic stability control ensure the passengers' safety. It also houses a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Information Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: Pricing and availability

The availability and pricing details of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, it should carry a significant premium over the standard Aventador priced at Rs. 6.25 crore (ex-showroom).