Lexmoto LS-N 125, with sporty looks, goes official
UK-based Chinese automaker Lexmoto has introduced the LS-N 125 motorbike in the domestic market. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive look and offers a Bluetooth speaker as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 13.7hp.
- Lexmoto LS-N 125 flaunts a Kawasaki Z800-inspired look and is meant for learner's class (50cc and 125cc) riders. Its good looks, features, as well as decent performance, will surely appeal to buyers in the Old Continent.
- Sadly, the vehicle will not arrive here in our market. If it does, it would rival the KTM 125 Duke and BMW G 310 R.
The Lexmoto LS-N 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a twin-tip exhaust, and high-set handlebars. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a Bluetooth speaker system, an aggressive-looking headlight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in Gray and Black shades and can store 15.5 liters of fuel.
The Lexmoto LS-N 125 draws power from a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 13.7hp. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 110km/h.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Lexmoto LS-N 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In the UK, the Lexmoto LS-N 125 naked motorcycle sports a price figure of £3,799 (around Rs. 3.6 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.