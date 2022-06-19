Auto

Lexmoto LS-N 125, with sporty looks, goes official

Jun 19, 2022

Lexmoto LS-N 125 gets a Bluetooth speaker (Photo credit: Lexmoto)

UK-based Chinese automaker Lexmoto has introduced the LS-N 125 motorbike in the domestic market. Its debut on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler bears an aggressive look and offers a Bluetooth speaker as well as a digital instrument cluster. It is fueled by a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 13.7hp.

Lexmoto LS-N 125 flaunts a Kawasaki Z800-inspired look and is meant for learner's class (50cc and 125cc) riders. Its good looks, features, as well as decent performance, will surely appeal to buyers in the Old Continent.

Sadly, the vehicle will not arrive here in our market. If it does, it would rival the KTM 125 Duke and BMW G 310 R.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and twin-tip exhaust

The Lexmoto LS-N 125 sits on a steel trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, a twin-tip exhaust, and high-set handlebars. The bike packs a digital instrument console, a Bluetooth speaker system, an aggressive-looking headlight, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It is offered in Gray and Black shades and can store 15.5 liters of fuel.

Information It attains a top speed of 110km/h

The Lexmoto LS-N 125 draws power from a 124cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 13.7hp. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 110km/h.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Lexmoto LS-N 125 is equipped with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Lexmoto LS-N 125: Pricing and availability

In the UK, the Lexmoto LS-N 125 naked motorcycle sports a price figure of £3,799 (around Rs. 3.6 lakh). However, no details related to the vehicle's pricing and availability in India have been disclosed.