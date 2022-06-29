Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N variants explained: Which one offers best value?

Mahindra Scorpio-N variants explained: Which one offers best value?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 29, 2022, 02:08 pm 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N flaunts 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has launched the Scorpio-N in India at an introductory price tag of Rs. 11.99 lakh. It is offered in five variants: Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L. The SUV is available with a choice of a petrol and diesel engine, along with a 6-speed manual or automatic transmission. Let's take a look at each model to understand which one offers best value-for-money.

Context Why does this story matter?

Scorpio made its debut in India in 2002 and has been praised for its rugged, go-anywhere nature. It also serves in the police and armed forces.

The new Scorpio-N offers a modern design language and a premium cabin, making it more upmarket and appealing to a wider customer base.

The four-wheeler sits in Mahindra's lifestyle SUV portfolio along with the Thar and XUV700.

Variant #1 Scorpio-N Z2: Price starts at Rs. 11.49 lakh

The entry-level Scorpio-N Z2 has dual-barrel projector headlamps, vertical LED taillamps, flared wheel arches, roof rails, and 17-inch steel wheels. Inside, it features a touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunctional steering wheel, rear ac vents, manual ORVMs, dual airbags, and rear parking sensors. It is offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (200hp/380Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (130hp/300Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Variant #2 Scorpio-N Z4: Price begins at Rs. 13.49 lakh

The Z4 has a muscular bonnet, electrically-adjustable ORVM, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, and rear spoiler. It gets all the equipment offered on Z2 trim. It features an 8.0-inch infotainment panel with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, cruise control, ESC, and a cooled glovebox. It runs on a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (200hp/380Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (172hp/370Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Variant #3 Scorpio-N Z6: Starts at Rs. 14.99 lakh

In addition to the equipment on the Z4 model, the Z6 trims adds a silvered skid plate, grille with silvered inserts, and a rear wiper with washer. Inside, it gets a sunroof, 7.0-inch multi-information display, wireless charger, and over 70 connected car functions with support for Amazon Alexa. It is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel motor (172hp/370Nm) mated to a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Variant #4 Scorpio-N Z8: Begins at Rs. 16.99 lakh

The Z8 sports all the features of Z6 trim, along with LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, sequential LED indicators, power-folding ORVMs, and 17/18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also gets leatherette upholstery, key-less entry, dual-zone climate control, and six airbags. This variant draws power from a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine and a 2.0-liter diesel motor with a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox.

Variant #5 Scorpio-N Z8L: Available from Rs. 18.99 lakh

The Z8L is the top-of-the-line trim and gets all the bells and whistles from the Z8, along with a chrome-finished grille, front and rear parking sensors, and 17/18-inch alloy wheels. The 6/7-seater cabin has a powered driver's seat, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and a drive mode selector. Mechanically, it is offered with all engine and transmission options along with an optional all-wheel-drive system.

Poll If Scorpio-N is not your choice, which one would you choose?