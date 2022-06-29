Auto

Rivaling Tesla Model 3, Hyundai introduces IONIQ 6: Check features

Rivaling Tesla Model 3, Hyundai introduces IONIQ 6: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 29, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 will likely house a 77.4kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has taken the wraps off its new electric sedan, the IONIQ 6. The brand had pitched the car as an 'electrified streamliner.' The four-wheeler sports an arched-shaped body that aids in reducing the drag coefficient while lending the EV a distinctive and futuristic look. The technical details of the vehicle are yet to be revealed by the South Korean automaker.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hyundai Motor Group, which consists of Kia Motors and Genesis, has recently acquired the second spot in the EV segment of the US market and aims to dethrone Tesla, the reigning champion.

With the IONIQ 6, the South Korean marque plans to replicate the success achieved by the IONIQ 5 across the globe by sticking to the tried and tested formula.

Exteriors The sedan is underpinned by the brand's E-GMP architecture

The Hyundai IONIQ 6 is underpinned by the brand's E-GMP architecture and draws its styling cues from the Prophecy concept. It flaunts a swooping roofline, a sculpted hood, swept-back LED headlights, and a wide air dam. The EV has an arched beltline, side cameras instead of mirrors, and designer wheels. Connected LED taillights, a diffuser, and a ducktail spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It will likely house a 77.4kWh battery pack

The technical specifications of the IONIQ 6 are yet to be disclosed by Hyundai. However, we expect the EV to be powered by a single or dual-motor setup linked to a 77.4kWh battery pack. It will likely have a driving range of over 400km.

Interiors The EV has ambient lighting and a minimalist dashboard

On the inside, the Hyundai IONIQ 6 features a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard made using sustainable materials. It has ambient lighting and a two-spoke steering wheel with capacitive buttons. The EV packs two 12.0-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The latter gets support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and parking cameras.

Information Hyundai IONIQ 6: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the IONIQ 6 will be revealed by Hyundai at the time of launch later this year. However, we expect the EV to carry a price tag of around $48,000 (approximately Rs. 38 lakh) in the US.