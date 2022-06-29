Auto

Volkswagen ID. AERO concept electric sedan breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 29, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Volkswagen ID. AERO has a claimed drag coefficient of 0.23 (Photo credit: Volkswagen)

Volkswagen has showcased the ID. AERO concept as an electric sedan. It will be a replacement for the mid-sized Passat in the US market. As for the highlights, the car sports a design language similar to the ID.4 SUV, with a flowing beltline and a sleek illuminated grille. It should house a 77kWh battery pack in production form and deliver a range of 620km.

Context Why does this story matter?

Electric vehicles are touted as the way forward, with the European Union banning the sale of Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)-powered cars from 2035 onward. Almost every automaker has invested heavily in the electrification of current and upcoming products.

Volkswagen's ID. range is the torch-bearer for its future mobility solutions.

The ID. AERO concept is the latest to enter the brand's ever-expanding portfolio.

Exteriors The sedan is based on Volkswagen's MEB architecture

The Volkswagen ID. AERO is based on the brand's MEB architecture. It flaunts a lengthy bonnet, a sleek illuminated grille, IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by flush-fitted door handles, black B-pillars, ORVMs, and 22-inch designer wheels. Connected 3D patterned LED taillights and a raked windscreen grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with a 77kWh battery pack

The details regarding the powertrain options of Volkswagen ID. AERO are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sedan to draw power from one or two motors linked to a 77kWh battery pack. The vehicle should deliver a range of around 620km per charge.

Interiors The EV will feature a minimalist dashboard

The interiors of the Volkswagen ID. AERO is under the wraps. We expect the sedan to feature a minimalist dashboard design, similar to the 'ID.' series of vehicles. It will get a spacious cabin made using sustainable materials, a large infotainment panel, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a host of ADAS functions.

Information Volkswagen ID. AERO: Availability

The Volkswagen ID. AERO is currently in concept form and its pricing details are unavailable. However, the German automaker has confirmed that a production version will be available for the European, Chinese, and the US markets.