Auto

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae launched in India: Check features

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae launched in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 15, 2022, 02:05 pm 2 min read

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae runs on a V12 engine (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Italian automaker Lamborghini has introduced the LP 780-4 Ultimae version of its Aventador supercar in India. To recall, it had debuted in the global markets last year. The lightweight four-wheeler is offered in limited numbers and promises stylish looks and a luxurious two-seater cabin. It runs on a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine that puts out a maximum power of 770hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The LP 780-4 Ultimae is the most powerful iteration of the Lamborghini Aventador and is up for grabs in a roadster body style here. Its production is limited to 600 units worldwide.

However, it is unclear how many units have been reserved for the Indian market. The competition in the luxury car segment will be raised to a great extent.

Exteriors The car has LED headlamps and dual exhaust tips

The Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae sports a body made of carbon fiber, a sculpted hood, sleek LED headlights, a wide air vent, and a prominent front splitter. It is flanked by door-mounted ORVMs, large air scoops, and 20/21-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires. Two exhaust tips and narrow taillamps are available on the rear. It tips the scales at 1,550kg.

Information It sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae is fueled by a 6.5-liter, naturally aspirated, V12 engine (770hp/720Nm). The motor is paired to a 7-speed automatic gearbox. The four-wheeler sprints from 0-100km/h in 2.8 seconds and attains a top speed of 355km/h. It also gets four riding modes.

Interiors The vehicle gets 2 seats and flat-bottom steering wheel

Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae features a luxurious cabin with two seats, a center console that divides the driver and passenger areas, special badging, a gray-colored dashboard, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, electronic stability control, ABS, and EBD.

Information Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in the Indian market are currently unavailable. However, it should carry a significant premium over the standard Aventador priced at Rs. 6.25 crore (ex-showroom).

Poll Which is a good alternative for Lamborghini Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae in India?