SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 breaks cover as 291hp race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 15, 2022, 05:47 pm 2 min read

The SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 gets an 82.5-liter fuel tank made from nylon and bespoke rubber (Photo credit: SKODA)

SKODA has unveiled the fourth generation of its FABIA-based rally car. It is called FABIA RS Rally2. As for the highlights, the hatchback features an aggressive design language, a rally-specific cabin, and a vibrant Green Mamba paint scheme. The four-wheeler is powered by a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine which churns out 291hp of power. It also gets front and rear mechanical axle differentials.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost every generation of the SKODA FABIA has been used as a base for racing cars since 2003.

The Czech automaker has racked up an impressive 1,710 victories, 4,186 podium finishes, and 13,091 race-starts under its belt, including four wins in the famed Monte Carlo Rally.

The RS Rally2 intends to follow up on its successful predecessors, the FABIA Rally2 and Rally2 Evo.

Exteriors The car features blacked-out butterfly grille and 18-inch wheels

The SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 flaunts a Green Mamba paint scheme, a blacked-out butterfly grille, swept-back LED headlights, a muscular hood, functional air scoops, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car is flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 18-inch wheels. Wrap-around taillights, a raked windscreen, and a roof-mounted spoiler grace the rear end of the car.

Information It is powered by a 291hp, 1.6-liter engine

The SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 draws power from a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine based on Volkswagen Group's 2.0-liter TSI motor. The mill generates 291hp/430Nm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The hatchback gets a roll cage for added safety

The interiors of the SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 are under the wraps. However, we expect the hatchback to feature a minimalist dashboard, racing-style bucket seats, a mandatory roll cage (as per FIA's Rally2 car rules), and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The car is equipped with an 82.5-liter fuel tank made from nylon and bespoke rubber with a special foam material.

Information SKODA FABIA RS Rally2's pricing remains undisclosed

The pricing details of the SKODA FABIA RS Rally2 are not available to the general public as the car is made specifically for use in FIA Rally2 events both on and off-road.