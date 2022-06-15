Auto

Aprilia scooter range receives another price-hike in India: Check prices

Aprilia scooter range receives another price-hike in India: Check prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 15, 2022, 05:46 pm 2 min read

The SR 125 receives highest price revision of Rs. 5,000 (Photo credit: Aprilia)

Aprilia has announced a price hike for its scooter range in India. It is a second revision for the entire line-up this year. To recall, the prices of the SR and SXR series of scooters had already gone up by around Rs. 6,500 in the month of May. This move by the Italian automaker is likely done to counter the rising input costs.

Context Why does this story matter?

Aprilia's range of two-wheelers is known for its powerful engines and excellent handling characteristics both on the road and race track.

Until the arrival of the Yamaha Aerox 155, the Italian automaker was a go-to choice for people looking for capable and sporty scooters in India.

The latest price hike will further dent the sales of the SR and SXR series on our shores.

Scooter #1 Aprilia SR 125: Starts at Rs. 1.21 lakh

Aprilia SR 125 has become costlier by Rs. 5,000. The scooter has a beak-like apron that houses a large LED headlight unit, a single-piece seat, a sporty paint scheme with updated graphics, and large alloy wheels with a disc brake at the front. It runs on a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, 3-valve single-cylinder engine (9.7hp/9.7Nm.) and is linked to a CVT gearbox.

Scooter #2 Aprilia SR 160: Begins at Rs. 1.30 lakh

Aprilia SR 160 has received a price hike of Rs. 4,000. The scooter is available in Standard, Carbon, and RACE variants, each with unique graphics. It gets an LED headlight, a digital instrument cluster, LED taillight, and 14-inch alloy wheels. It is powered by a 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine that develops 10.84hp/11.6Nm. The mill is mated to a CVT transmission.

Scooter #3 Aprilia SXR 125: Price starts at Rs. 1.32 lakh

Aprilia SXR 125 has received a price revision of Rs. 4,458 in India. The scooter features an apron-mounted, split-type LED headlight unit, a raised windscreen, and a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity. It is fueled by a BS6-compliant 124.45cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 9.38hp of maximum power and 9.2Nm of peak torque. The motor is linked to a CVT transmission.

Scooter #4 Aprilia SXR 160: Price begins at Rs. 1.43 lakh

Aprilia SXR 160 has become dearer by Rs. 4,319 in India. The maxi-scooter gets split-type LED headlight units with DRLs, a large windscreen, a wide handlebar, a digital instrument console, and 12-inch alloy wheels with a disc brake on the front wheel. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 160.03cc, single-cylinder engine that makes 10.84hp/11.6Nm and is mated to a CVT gearbox.