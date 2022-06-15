Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE spied ahead of India launch: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 15, 2022

2022 Hyundai VENUE will feature over 60 connected car functions

Hyundai is all set for the launch of the 2022 version of its popular VENUE SUV in India tomorrow i.e. June 16. This will be its first update since 2019. Now, the interiors of the vehicle have been spied, revealing important details. The four-wheeler will get a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel, a cooled glove box, and an electrically-adjustable front seat.

Hyundai has sold over three lakh units of the current-generation VENUE in India since its launch.

It happens to be one of the most successful models for the South Korean automaker along with the now discontinued SANTRO.

The new-generation SUV is slated for launch tomorrow and will take on the likes of Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Exteriors The SUV will boast revised bumpers and 16-inch alloy wheels

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will flaunt a large 'Parametric' grille with chrome inserts, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a sculpted clamshell bonnet, a wide air dam, and revised bumpers with silvered skid plates. It will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, roof rails, and 16-inch alloy wheels. The rear of the SUV will get connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It will be available with multiple powertrain options

The Hyundai VENUE will likely be powered by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that produces 120hp/172Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that generates 83hp/114Nm, and a 1.5-liter diesel motor that develops 100hp/240Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by either a DCT, an iMT, or a manual gearbox.

Interiors The car will feature powered driver's seat and air purifier

The 2022 Hyundai VENUE will feature a five-seater cabin with a segment-first two-step reclining rear seat, a powered driver's seat, a front armrest with an integrated air purifier, a four-spoke steering wheel, and remote climate control. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with Bluelink support. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information 2022 Hyundai VENUE: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 VENUE will be announced by Hyundai at its launch event in India tomorrow. The SUV is expected to cost more than the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 7.11 lakh (ex-showroom).