Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe spied testing; launch expected soon

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe spied testing; launch expected soon

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 16, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will flaunt 20-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Representative Image (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz had recently unveiled the 2023 GLC for the global markets. Now, the brand has been found testing the coupe version of the SUV, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. The GLC Coupe will likely sport a front fascia similar to its sibling but with a swooping roofline and a ducktail spoiler. The four-wheeler will be backed by mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mercedes-Benz has been known to experiment with body shapes of its vehicles, with more coupe-SUVs and estates emerging from the Stuttgart-based carmaker.

The GLC Coupe will follow up on its recently launched SUV sibling and shall offer a quirky design with a tech-forward cabin and better performance than its predecessor.

The four-wheeler will rival the likes of the Porsche Macan and BMW X4.

Exteriors The car will flaunt 20-inch alloy wheels and ducktail spoiler

The new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe will likely flaunt an aggressive front fascia similar to the regular model with a muscular hood, a large grille, a wide air dam, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it will be flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 20-inch alloy wheels. A swooping roof, ducktail spoiler, and LED taillights will grace the rear of the vehicle.

Information Multiple powertrain options will be offered

The details regarding the powertrain options of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the four-wheeler to be offered with an array of mild-hybrid petrol and diesel engines as well as plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Interiors The vehicle will feature an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system

The interiors of the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe are under the wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, ventilated seats, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a digital instrument console and an MBUX touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 GLC Coupe will be announced by Mercedes-Benz during its launch event. We expect the vehicle to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 71 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.