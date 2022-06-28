Auto

2022 Suzuki KATANA teased in India: Check features, expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 06:15 pm 2 min read

2022 Suzuki KATANA rides on cast aluminium wheels (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki is gearing up to launch the much-awaited 2022 KATANA in India. The motorcycle was teased by the brand on its social media accounts. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers several electronic riding aids, including traction control and cornering ABS. The two-wheeler is backed by a potent 150hp, 999cc inline-four engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Suzuki had first introduced the KATANA back in the 1980s with edgy styling and great handling characteristics. It is one of the legendary monikers for the Japanese bikemaker, along with the HAYABUSA and GSX series.

The 2022 model pays homage to the original masterpiece by staying true to the retro design language while delivering modern-era liter-class performance and better efficiency than its predecessor.

Design The motorcycle has 17-inch wheels and LCD instrument cluster

The 2022 Suzuki KATANA flaunts a muscular 12-liter fuel tank, an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a sharp tail section with an LED taillight. The motorcycle packs an LCD instrument cluster with amber illumination for the night. It rides on 17-inch designer cast aluminum wheels wrapped in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires.

Information It draws power from a 150hp, 999cc engine

The new Suzuki KATANA is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that develops 150hp/106Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with Suzuki Clutch Assist System (SCAS) and a bi-directional quick-shifter.

Safety The bike is equipped with traction control and riding modes

For the rider's safety, the 2022 Suzuki KATANA is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, Suzuki Traction Control System (STCS), and three riding modes. The suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a link-type mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Suzuki KATANA: Pricing and availability

Suzuki has teased the 2022 KATANA in India and the launch is expected to happen soon. The bike is currently on sale in the Canadian market and retails for CAD 17,199 (approximately Rs. 10.6 lakh).