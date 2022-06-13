Auto

Latest leak reveals features of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 13, 2022, 04:47 pm 2 min read

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will get a panoramic sunroof (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is prepping up for the launch of the 2022 Scorpio-N, scheduled for June 27 in India. It will be sold alongside the current-generation model, now renamed 'Scorpio Classic.' In the latest development, features of the Scorpio-N have appeared online, courtesy of a leaked owner's manual. The four-wheeler will get a wireless charger, cruise control, and traction control, among other facilities.

Mahindra has had a successful run of two decades with its Scorpio SUV in the Indian market.

The SUV catered to customers in rural as well as urban environments with its rugged charm and go-anywhere capabilities.

However, with the focus shifting toward refinement and safety, the homegrown automaker plans to launch the Scorpio-N, based on its new modular ladder frame architecture.

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a lengthy sculpted hood, a large grille with vertical chromed slats, dual-pod LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and vertically stacked taillamps will grace the rear of the SUV.

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that will develop 168hp of power. A 2.2-liter, four-cylinder mHawk diesel motor will be offered in two tunes: 128hp in lower variants and 158hp in higher trims.

The interiors of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are currently under the wraps. However, the car is likely to feature a spacious cabin with an engine start-stop button, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a Sony sound system and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.

Mahindra will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Scorpio-N at the time of its launch on June 27. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current-generation Scorpio, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).