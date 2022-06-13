Latest leak reveals features of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV
Mahindra is prepping up for the launch of the 2022 Scorpio-N, scheduled for June 27 in India. It will be sold alongside the current-generation model, now renamed 'Scorpio Classic.' In the latest development, features of the Scorpio-N have appeared online, courtesy of a leaked owner's manual. The four-wheeler will get a wireless charger, cruise control, and traction control, among other facilities.
- Mahindra has had a successful run of two decades with its Scorpio SUV in the Indian market.
- The SUV catered to customers in rural as well as urban environments with its rugged charm and go-anywhere capabilities.
- However, with the focus shifting toward refinement and safety, the homegrown automaker plans to launch the Scorpio-N, based on its new modular ladder frame architecture.
The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will feature a lengthy sculpted hood, a large grille with vertical chromed slats, dual-pod LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna and vertically stacked taillamps will grace the rear of the SUV.
The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio-N will be powered by a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder mStallion petrol engine that will develop 168hp of power. A 2.2-liter, four-cylinder mHawk diesel motor will be offered in two tunes: 128hp in lower variants and 158hp in higher trims.
The interiors of the Mahindra Scorpio-N are currently under the wraps. However, the car is likely to feature a spacious cabin with an engine start-stop button, cruise control, wireless charger, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will also house a Sony sound system and a large touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
Mahindra will reveal the pricing and availability details of the 2022 Scorpio-N at the time of its launch on June 27. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current-generation Scorpio, which starts at Rs. 13.54 lakh (ex-showroom).