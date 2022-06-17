Auto

Pagani Huayra Codalunga debuts as a limited-run, 840hp longtail supercar

Pagani Huayra Codalunga debuts as a limited-run, 840hp longtail supercar

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 17, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga flaunts the brand's trademarked quad exhaust (Photo credit: Pagani)

Pagani has unveiled the longtail variant of its popular model, the Huayra. It pays tribute to Le Mans racecars of the 1960s and will be made in an extremely limited run of five units globally. The brand's Grandi Complicazioni department, which specializes in one-offs, will handcraft the vehicle. The supercar is backed by a potent V12 engine that develops 840hp and weighs 1,290kg.

Context Why does this story matter?

Pagani is a supercar maker and a carbon fiber components manufacturer based out of Italy. The brand is famous for creating capable products such as the Zonda and the Huayra.

Codalunga is the Italian term for 'longtail' and it is inspired by the Le Mans racecars of the 1960s, featuring swooping bodywork.

The limited-edition four-wheeler is made using advanced composite materials.

Exteriors The supercar sports titanium quad exhausts and active aerodynamic bodywork

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga flaunts a swooping longtail design with active aerodynamic components such as movable ailerons at the front and rear, a sculpted bonnet, split-type projector headlights, a front splitter, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, it is flanked by large ORVMs, gull-wing doors, and designer wheels. The rear section gets circular LED taillights and titanium quad exhausts.

Information It is backed by a 840hp, V12 engine

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga is powered by a 6.0-liter, twin-turbo, V12 engine developed by Mercedes-AMG. It generates a maximum power of 840hp and a peak torque of 1,100Nm. The mill is mated to a 7-speed sequential gearbox.

Interiors The coupe features Nubuck upholstery and machined aluminium components

On the inside, the Pagani Huayra Codalunga has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard covered in Nubuck upholstery, hand-polished, machined aluminum gear shifter, bucket seats, a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel, and circular AC vents. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a premium sound system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Pagani Huayra Codalunga: Pricing and availability

The Pagani Huayra Codalunga is a super-exclusive vehicle produced in a limited run of just five units, all of which are sold out. The supercar is estimated to cost a staggering €7 million (approximately Rs. 57 crore).