2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza variant details leaked: Check expected price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 03:12 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will get over 40 connected car functions. Representative image (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the all-new Brezza in India on June 30. It will be available in seven variants: LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O), and ZXI+. The car will have a stylish design and a spacious cabin with several tech-based features. Under the hood, it will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular offerings from Maruti Suzuki, with the car achieving a sales milestone of over seven lakh units in India.

The four-wheeler made its debut in 2016 and has been warmly received by critics and customers alike for its rugged looks and spacious cabin.

The upcoming model will rival the Hyundai VENUE and Tata Nexon.

Exteriors The car will flaunt LED headlamps and roof rails

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will flaunt a sculpted bonnet, a sleek grille, LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear. The four-wheeler will be 3,995mm long, 1,790mm wide, and shall have a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Information It will be backed by a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid powertrain

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15C petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor will likely churn out 102hp/137Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It will get connected car functions and a head-up display

On the inside, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza will feature a five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a multifunctional steering wheel, and over 40 connected car functions via the Suzuki Connect app. It will pack a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

Details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Brezza will be announced by Maruti Suzuki during the launch event on June 30. We expect the car to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.