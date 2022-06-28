Auto

Buy Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660?

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 28, 2022, 01:05 pm 3 min read

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 costs Rs. 7.36 lakh

Kawasaki has introduced the 2022 iteration of its Versys 650 adventure motorcycle in India. The bike bears a head-turning look, gets several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a powerful 649cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 65hp of power. So, in the price bracket of Rs. 7-9 lakh, should you buy the Versys 650 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660, which is another excellent model?

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers more features and better looks when compared to the outgoing model. It is expected to rack up decent sales in the Indian market.

On the other hand, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 serves as a replacement for the Tiger Sport 850 as the brand's entry-level model here. It is based on Trident 660.

Design The Versys 650 has better looks

The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has a split-style seat and an underbelly exhaust. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is built on a tubular steel perimeter frame and gets a single-piece seat and a raised windscreen. They both offer a full-LED arrangement for lighting, a USB charging socket, and a TFT instrument console with a colored display.

Information The Versys 650 stores more fuel

The Kawasaki Versys 650 has a wheelbase of 1,415mm, a fuel storage capacity of 21 liters, and weighs 219kg. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 can store 17.2 liters of fuel, tips the scales at 206kg, and has a wheelbase of 1,418mm.

Performance The Tiger Sport 660 has a more powerful engine

The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 65hp of power and 61Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 80hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety Both the bikes flaunt inverted front forks

The Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger Sport 660 are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The latter also gets two riding modes, namely, Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our verdict Which one should you buy?

In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 costs Rs. 7.36 lakh, while the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sports a price figure of Rs. 8.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Triumph has a more powerful engine. However, our vote is in favor of the Versys 650 as it offers better looks, latest technology, and stores more fuel. It also carries a significantly lower price tag.