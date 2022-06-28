Buy Kawasaki Versys 650 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660?
Kawasaki has introduced the 2022 iteration of its Versys 650 adventure motorcycle in India. The bike bears a head-turning look, gets several electronic riding aids, and is fueled by a powerful 649cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 65hp of power. So, in the price bracket of Rs. 7-9 lakh, should you buy the Versys 650 or Triumph Tiger Sport 660, which is another excellent model?
- The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers more features and better looks when compared to the outgoing model. It is expected to rack up decent sales in the Indian market.
- On the other hand, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 serves as a replacement for the Tiger Sport 850 as the brand's entry-level model here. It is based on Trident 660.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 sits on a high-tensile steel frame and has a split-style seat and an underbelly exhaust. The Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is built on a tubular steel perimeter frame and gets a single-piece seat and a raised windscreen. They both offer a full-LED arrangement for lighting, a USB charging socket, and a TFT instrument console with a colored display.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 has a wheelbase of 1,415mm, a fuel storage capacity of 21 liters, and weighs 219kg. Triumph Tiger Sport 660 can store 17.2 liters of fuel, tips the scales at 206kg, and has a wheelbase of 1,418mm.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that makes 65hp of power and 61Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 is powered by a 660cc, liquid-cooled, three-cylinder mill that generates a maximum power of 80hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. Transmission duties on both the bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 and Triumph Tiger Sport 660 are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control. The latter also gets two riding modes, namely, Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the two-wheelers are taken care of by 41mm inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 costs Rs. 7.36 lakh, while the Triumph Tiger Sport 660 sports a price figure of Rs. 8.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The Triumph has a more powerful engine. However, our vote is in favor of the Versys 650 as it offers better looks, latest technology, and stores more fuel. It also carries a significantly lower price tag.