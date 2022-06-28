Auto

Hyundai VENUE N Line variant details tipped: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

Hyundai VENUE N Line will sport slightly tweaked suspension setup. Representative image (Photo credit: Hyundai)

After the successful launch of the VENUE, Hyundai is now gearing up to introduce the sporty N Line version of the SUV in India. It is expected to arrive in the upcoming months. The car will be a range-topping model in the line-up and will be available in two variants. The four-wheeler will likely be offered with a single engine and gearbox combination.

Hyundai's N Line made its debut in India with the capable i20 model. The car boasts a sporty look with added styling elements and slightly tweaked mechanical bits to enhance the handling characteristics.

The South Korean automaker now plans to utilize the same formula with the recently launched VENUE.

When launched, the four-wheeler will compete with the upcoming Kia Sonet X Line.

Exteriors The car will flaunt N Line badging and dual exhausts

The Hyundai VENUE N Line will flaunt a few cosmetic tweaks such as red accents on the bumpers and N Line badging. It will feature a muscular hood, a grille with dark chrome inserts, projector LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It will be flanked by roof rails and new alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and dual exhaust tips will grace the rear.

Information It will be offered with 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine

The Hyundai VENUE N Line will likely be offered with a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that develops a maximum power of 120hp and a peak torque of 172Nm. Transmission duty should be taken care of by a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will feature all-black interior with N Line upholstery

On the inside, Hyundai VENUE N Line will feature an all-black interior with N Line-specific upholstery similar to the i20 N Line. It will get a powered driver's seat, ambient lighting, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will pack a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system from the standard model. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hyundai VENUE N Line: Pricing and availability

In India, the Hyundai VENUE starts at Rs. 7.53 and goes up to Rs. 12.72 lakh. We expect the sporty N Line version of the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).