Kia Sonet X Line variant coming soon: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Kia Sonet X Line will get a Graphite Black paint scheme. Representative image (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors is expected to unveil the X Line variant of its popular offering, the Sonet in India soon. It will be a more rugged iteration of the car with cosmetic enhancements to increase its visual appeal. To recall, the South Korean automaker had introduced the special trim level for the Seltos to celebrate its successful run on our shores.

Kia Motors had introduced the Sonet in 2020 to compete in the compact SUV category in India.

The model received a positive response and was able to surpass the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone within a span of 21 months.

Much like its sibling, the Seltos, the South Korean automaker now plans to introduce the X Line as a range-topping variant for the vehicle.

Exteriors The car will sport a Graphite Black paint scheme

Kia Sonet X Line will sport a Graphite Black paint like the Seltos X Line. It will feature a muscular bonnet, a tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna will grace the rear.

Information It will be available with two engine options

The Kia Sonet X Line will likely be offered with a 1.5-liter diesel engine that develops 113hp/250Nm and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol mill that produces 117hp/172Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed torque converter automatic and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The SUV will feature Bose sound system and ventilated seats

On the inside, the Kia Sonet X Line will feature a spacious cabin with connected car functions, ventilated front seats, an air purifier, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will likely house a seven-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel. The passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and a rear-view camera.

Information Kia Sonet X Line: Pricing and availability

In India, Kia Sonet is currently priced between Rs. 7.15 lakh and Rs. 13.69 lakh. We expect the upcoming range-topping X Line variant to start at around Rs. 14 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).