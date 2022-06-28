Auto

2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 28, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is available with both cast-alloy and wire-spoke wheel options (Photo credit: Harley-Davidson)

Harley-Davidson has unveiled a special-edition version of its Pan America 1250 motorbike called Special G.I. It is created to honor riders who have served or are currently serving the US armed forces. The bike is part of the Enthusiast Collection and features special paintwork as well as military-inspired graphics. However, its features and mechanicals are the same as the standard vehicle.

Context Why does this story matter?

Harley-Davidson is one of the oldest bike makers around the world and is one of the few brands that survived both the Great Depression and World Wars.

The automaker has been a part of the US armed forces, due to the rugged capabilities of its motorcycles.

It has launched the Pan America 1250 Special G.I. as a tribute to its military heritage.

Design The motorcycle has a touchscreen instrument cluster and LED headlamp

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is coated in a new Mineral Green Denim Deluxe paint and features special graphics, a 21-liter muscular fuel tank, a wide LED headlight, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, and an aluminium bash plate. The bike packs a Type-C port and a 6.8-inch color touchscreen instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. It rides either on cast-alloy or wire-spoke wheels.

Information It draws power from a 150hp, 1,252cc engine

The Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is powered by a Revolution Max 1,252cc, V-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 150hp and 127Nm of peak torque. The mill is linked to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with cornering ABS and riding modes

For the rider's safety, the Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, and riding modes for better handling characteristics. Suspension duties are handled by a semi-active setup with 47mm inverted forks at the front and a linkage-mounted mono-shock unit at the rear of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I.: Pricing and availability

The 2022 Harley-Davidson Pan America 1250 Special G.I. is part of the Enthusiast Collection and is available in limited quantities, primarily for the US market. The bike will set you back by $20,799 (approximately Rs. 16.29 lakh).