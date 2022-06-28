Auto

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 launched in India: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 28, 2022, 09:50 am 2 min read

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 gets a traction control system (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese automaker Kawasaki has launched the 2022 version of its Versys 650 motorbike in India. It is offered in two shades. As for the highlights, the bike has a refreshed design and gets a TFT instrument cluster as well as a Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system. It is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that makes 66hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 offers sharper looks and more features in comparison to the outgoing model.

The Versys 650 has been available in India for quite some time and the new iteration should aid in raising the vehicle's sales on our shores.

The adventure motorbike takes on rivals such as Triumph Tiger Sport 660 and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Design The motorbike has an underbelly exhaust and a windscreen

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 has a four-way adjustable windscreen, sharper fairings similar to the Versys 1000, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, and high-set handlebars. There are also new graphics. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a Bluetooth-enabled TFT instrument cluster, and rides on alloy wheels. It is offered in Lime Green and Metallic Phantom Silver shades.

Information It runs on a 66hp, 649cc engine

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 66hp and a peak torque of 61Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Versys 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a switchable traction control system with two modes. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's 41mm inverted telescopic front forks and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650: Pricing

In India, the 2022 iteration of the Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure motorcycle sports a price figure of Rs. 7.36 lakh. This makes it Rs. 21,000 more expensive than the outgoing model (all prices, ex-showroom).