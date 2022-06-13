Auto

2023 BMW M2 to break cover in October: Check features

2023 BMW M2 to break cover in October: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 13, 2022, 05:27 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW M2 will be backed by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged petrol engine. Representative image (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has confirmed that its 2023 M2 performance coupe will make its global debut in October. It is said to be the last pure Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) vehicle from the brand's performance division. The brand will be using the 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine, codenamed S58, from its elder sibling the M4 albeit in a different state of tune.

Context Why does this story matter?

As regulations and restrictions tighten all over the world, every carmaker is either planning to go all-electric or to add hybrid-assisted powertrains in their line-up of hatchbacks, sedans, and SUVs.

BMW has confirmed that the upcoming M2 coupe will be the last pure ICE vehicle from its M performance division.

The car is expected to enter production by the end of this year.

Exteriors The car will flaunt carbon fiber roof and 20-inch wheels

The 2023 BMW M2 will feature a lightweight yet sturdy carbon fiber roof, a large kidney grille, swept-back LED headlights, wide air dams, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, the car will be flanked by 19-inch front and 20-inch rear multi-spoke alloy wheels. Quad exhaust tips, a diffuser, and wraparound LED taillights will be available on the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will be backed by a 450hp, 3.0-liter engine

The new BMW M2 will draw power from a 3.0-liter, twin-turbo, inline-six engine sourced from the M4, which will likely generate a maximum power of around 450hp. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed M Steptronic automatic gearbox.

Interiors The coupe will get 2 seats and multiple airbags

The interiors of the BMW M2 are under the wraps. We expect it to have a two-seater cabin with carbon fiber trims, racing bucket seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2023 BMW M2: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 M2 will likely be announced by BMW in October. In India, we expect the coupe to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 85 lakh (ex-showroom).