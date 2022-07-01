Auto

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder unveiled in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 01, 2022, 12:20 pm 2 min read

2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder flaunts 17-inch alloy wheels

Toyota has unveiled the 2022 Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India. It is the brand's first hybrid SUV designed for our market. The Japanese automaker has equipped the vehicle with an automatic transmission linked to a segment-first all-wheel-drive system. The four-wheeler features an aggressive design language and is co-developed with Maruti Suzuki as a part of their joint venture at our shores.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is the first ground-up all-new product jointly designed by Toyota and Maruti Suzuki to suit our Indian road conditions.

Both the automakers opted to go down the SHEV route, as the vehicles offer higher efficiency figures during highway runs compared to Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) counterparts along with the benefits of EV in stop-and-go traffic in the cities.

Exteriors The car flaunts a sleek crystal acrylic grille design

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder flaunts a sleek crystal acrylic grille, a lengthy muscular bonnet, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with split-type DRLs, and a skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, a shark-fin antenna, and 'Hybrid' badging grace the rear of the four-wheeler.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is powered by a 1.5-liter TNGA engine with self-charging hybrid technology and a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine with ISG. Transmission duty is handled by an automatic gearbox with a segment-first all-wheel-drive system. The power figures are yet to be revealed.

Interiors The SUV has connected car functions and head-up display

On the inside, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV features a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, a head-up display, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, over 55 connected car functions, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be announced by Toyota at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.