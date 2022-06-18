Yamaha FZ series becomes costlier in India: Check new prices
Yamaha has increased the prices of its popular offerings from the FZ series in India. It is the second cost revision for the Yamaha bikes this year, with a marginal hike of Rs. 1,000 across the range. The new pricing might put a dent in the sales of the FZ Fi, FZS Fi, and FZS Fi Deluxe. They are powered by 149cc single-cylinder engine.
- Yamaha is a popular choice for college students and young professionals in the sub-200cc commuter category of two-wheelers in India.
- The Japanese bikemaker was one of the earliest to offer performance motorcycles on our shores, under its R and FZ series.
- However, the brand has now hiked the prices across its FZ range to offset the rise in input costs.
The Yamaha FZ-Fi gets a small hike of Rs. 1,000 in India. The motorcycle has an all-LED lighting setup, a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, single-channel ABS, and disc brakes on both ends. It runs on a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
The Yamaha FZS-Fi has also become costlier by Rs. 1,000 in India. The two-wheeler sports a dual-tone paint scheme, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a fiber engine guard, and alloy wheels with pinstripes. The motorcycle is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 12.2hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.
The Yamaha FZS-Fi Deluxe is also now available with a marginal hike of Rs. 1,000. The motorcycle features an upswept exhaust, sporty graphics, tank extensions, a negative-LCD instrument cluster, and gold/blue colored alloy wheels with disc brakes on both ends. The two-wheeler remains mechanically identical to the FZS-Fi with a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 12.2hp/13.3Nm. The motor is linked with a 5-speed gearbox.