Yamaha FZ series becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 18, 2022, 04:37 pm 2 min read

Yamaha FZ range flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Yamaha has increased the prices of its popular offerings from the FZ series in India. It is the second cost revision for the Yamaha bikes this year, with a marginal hike of Rs. 1,000 across the range. The new pricing might put a dent in the sales of the FZ Fi, FZS Fi, and FZS Fi Deluxe. They are powered by 149cc single-cylinder engine.

Yamaha is a popular choice for college students and young professionals in the sub-200cc commuter category of two-wheelers in India.

The Japanese bikemaker was one of the earliest to offer performance motorcycles on our shores, under its R and FZ series.

However, the brand has now hiked the prices across its FZ range to offset the rise in input costs.

Bike #1 Yamaha FZ-Fi: Now starts at Rs. 1.13 lakh

The Yamaha FZ-Fi gets a small hike of Rs. 1,000 in India. The motorcycle has an all-LED lighting setup, a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, single-channel ABS, and disc brakes on both ends. It runs on a BS6-compliant 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 12.2hp and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. The mill is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #2 Yamaha FZS-Fi: Begins at Rs. 1.2 lakh

The Yamaha FZS-Fi has also become costlier by Rs. 1,000 in India. The two-wheeler sports a dual-tone paint scheme, a wide handlebar, a single-piece seat, a fiber engine guard, and alloy wheels with pinstripes. The motorcycle is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that produces 12.2hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 13.3Nm. It is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

Bike #3 Yamaha FZS-Fi Deluxe: Available from Rs. 1.23 lakh onward

The Yamaha FZS-Fi Deluxe is also now available with a marginal hike of Rs. 1,000. The motorcycle features an upswept exhaust, sporty graphics, tank extensions, a negative-LCD instrument cluster, and gold/blue colored alloy wheels with disc brakes on both ends. The two-wheeler remains mechanically identical to the FZS-Fi with a 149cc, single-cylinder engine that generates 12.2hp/13.3Nm. The motor is linked with a 5-speed gearbox.

