Suzuki Intruder 150 bike axed in India: Details here

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 18, 2022, 10:38 am 2 min read

Suzuki Intruder 150 debuted in India in 2017 (Photo credit: Suzuki)

Japanese automaker Suzuki has pulled the plug on its Intruder 150 cruiser-style bike in India. To recall, it was introduced here in 2017. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a stylish look and offers a digital instrument cluster and cast alloy wheels. It is backed by a 155cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 13.4hp.

Since early 2021, the sales of the Suzuki Intruder 150 in India were constantly plummeting, despite being almost Rs. 10,000 cheaper than its rival the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220.

The Intruder's unconventional looks might also have deterred potential buyers. We now worry that the recently-patented Intruder 250 might not be launched here, given the fate of the 155cc model.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a twin-tip exhaust and LED taillight

The Suzuki Intruder 150 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted twin-tip exhaust, and a high-set handlebar. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a digital instrument console, and rides on cast alloy wheels. It can store 11 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 152kg.

Information It runs on a 13hp, 155cc engine

The Suzuki Intruder 150 draws power from a 155cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 13.4hp and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Intruder 150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.

Information Suzuki Intruder 150: Pricing

In India, the Suzuki Intruder 150 carried a starting price tag of Rs. 1.01 lakh and went up to Rs. 1.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, the vehicle has now been discontinued in India.