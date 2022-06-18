Suzuki Intruder 150 bike axed in India: Details here
Japanese automaker Suzuki has pulled the plug on its Intruder 150 cruiser-style bike in India. To recall, it was introduced here in 2017. As for the highlights, the motorcycle has a stylish look and offers a digital instrument cluster and cast alloy wheels. It is backed by a 155cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 13.4hp.
- Since early 2021, the sales of the Suzuki Intruder 150 in India were constantly plummeting, despite being almost Rs. 10,000 cheaper than its rival the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220.
- The Intruder's unconventional looks might also have deterred potential buyers. We now worry that the recently-patented Intruder 250 might not be launched here, given the fate of the 155cc model.
The Suzuki Intruder 150 has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat with a pillion grab rail, a side-mounted twin-tip exhaust, and a high-set handlebar. The bike packs a halogen headlamp, an LED taillight, a digital instrument console, and rides on cast alloy wheels. It can store 11 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 152kg.
The Suzuki Intruder 150 draws power from a 155cc, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that generates a maximum power of 13.4hp and a peak torque of 13.8Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Suzuki Intruder 150 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS to avoid skidding on the roads while braking. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a swingarm on the rear end.
In India, the Suzuki Intruder 150 carried a starting price tag of Rs. 1.01 lakh and went up to Rs. 1.27 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). However, the vehicle has now been discontinued in India.