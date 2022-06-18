Auto

2022 Hyundai VENUE variants explained: Which one offers best value?

Hyundai VENUE flaunts a large grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has launched the 2022 VENUE in India. The SUV is offered in eight trim levels: E, S, S(O), S+, SX, SX Dual Tone, SX(O), and SX(O) Dual Tone. All variants differ slightly in styling and equipment, with the top-of-the-line SX(O) getting all the bells and whistles on offer. Let's take a look at each model to understand which one offers the best value-for-money.

Hyundai VENUE is one of the most popular vehicles in the brand's portfolio for India, with over three lakh units sold to date.

In 2021, the four-wheeler accounted for the highest sales figure for SUVs in the South Korean automaker's line-up here.

It competes against rivals such as the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza.

Variant #1 VENUE E: Price starts at Rs. 7.53 lakh

The VENUE E gets halogen lighting, a 'Parametric Jewel' grille, black ORVMs, and 15-inch steel wheels with covers. It has a five-seater cabin with manual AC, front power windows, fabric upholstery, dual airbags, and ABS. It is offered with a 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 83hp and a peak torque of 114Nm.

Variant #2 VENUE S: Price begins at Rs. 8.7 lakh

The VENUE S sports all features from the E variant but gets additional equipment such as automatic headlamps, keyless entry, body-colored electrically adjustable ORVMs, roof rails, and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, it has front and rear power windows, day and night IRVM, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Electronic Stability Control. Mechanically, it is identical to the base E trim.

Variant #3 VENUE S(O): Starts at 9.5 lakh

In addition to the equipment on the S model, the VENUE S(O) gets LED projector headlamps with DRLs, connected LED taillights, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 16-inch dual-tone wheels. Inside, it has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a height-adjustable driver's seat, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It runs on Kappa 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (120hp/172Nm) with a DCT and an iMT gearbox.

Information VENUE S+: Priced at Rs. 10 lakh

The Hyundai VENUE S+ is similar to the S(O) variant in terms of the equipment on offer. The only difference is the 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine that is mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The mill churns out 100hp/240Nm.

Variant #4 VENUE SX: Begins at Rs. 10.7 lakh

The VENUE SX gets additional features such as a smart key with remote engine start, a rear-view camera, 16-inch diamond-cut wheels, and auto-folding ORVMs with a puddle lamp. On the inside, it features an infotainment system with Bluelink support, a wireless phone charger, a sunroof, and automatic climate control. Mechanically, it is offered with all engine and transmission options from the lower trims.

Variant #5 VENUE SX(O): Available from Rs. 11.9 lakh onward

The VENUE SX(O) is the range-topping variant, loaded with all the equipment from the lower trims along with chrome-finished door handles, four airbags, a burglar alarm, powered driver's seat, two-step rear reclining seat, and adjustable rear headrest. It supports Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, over-the-air updates, and an air purifier. The SUV is available with all the aforementioned engine and gearbox options.

Information VENUE SX Dual Tone, SX(O) Dual Tone: Added visual appeal

The SX Dual Tone and SX(O) Dual Tone variants feature a two-tone paint scheme for additional Rs. 15,000, for added visual appeal. Both remain identical to the standard SX and SX(O) trims.

