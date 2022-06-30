Auto

Kia Seltos (facelift) goes official in global markets: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 30, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Kia Seltos (facelift) has coonected LED taillights (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has revealed the facelifted version of the Seltos SUV. It will go on sale in the international markets before setting its foot in India. The SUV sports a redesigned grille and revised bumpers. It also features a fully digital instrument cluster and ADAS functions. In India, the four-wheeler will be backed by petrol and diesel engine options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors had arrived in India with its capable mid-sized Seltos in 2019. The SUV got a positive reception from critics and customers alike.

However, the South Korean automaker was hit by controversy when the SUV performed poorly during an accident.

To improve its image, the brand will first launch the updated four-wheeler in the international markets, where the safety regulations are much stricter.

Exteriors The SUV sports connected LED taillights and designer wheels

The Kia Seltos (facelift) features a redesigned tiger-nose grille, a sculpted bonnet, a wide air dam, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and LED fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and designer wheels. Connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a silvered skid plate grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will be offered with multiple powertrain options

In India, the new Seltos will draw power from a 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), a 1.5-liter CRDi VGT diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm), and a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol mill (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by a 6-speed manual/iMT, a CVT, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car boasts 6 airbags and ADAS

Inside, the Kia Seltos (facelift) features a five-seater cabin with a redesigned dashboard and premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, an air purifier, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs two 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and the infotainment panel, along with UVO connected car technology. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Kia Seltos: Pricing and availability

Kia Motors will announce the pricing and availability details of the facelifted Seltos in India at the time of launch. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at Rs. 10.19 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.