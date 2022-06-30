Auto

Maruti Suzuki Brezza launched at Rs. 8 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 30, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza flaunts all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the highly awaited 2022 Brezza in India at an introductory price of Rs. 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available in seven variants: LXI, LXI (O), VXI, VXI (O), ZXI, ZXI (O), and ZXI+. The four-wheeler has a stylish design along with a tech-biased cabin featuring over 40 connected car functions and is powered by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza arrived in India in 2016 and has become one of the most popular compact SUVs, having sold 7.5 lakh units so far.

The homegrown automaker plans to achieve similar success with the modern and upmarket Brezza.

The four-wheeler competes against the likes of the Hyundai VENUE, Kia Sonet, and Tata Nexon.

Exteriors The SUV sports a revised front-fascia with redesigned grille

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza flaunts a muscular clamshell hood, a sleek redesigned grille, LED headlamps with integrated L-shaped DRLs, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and shark-fin antenna grace the rear end. It is 3,995mm long, 1,790mm wide, with a wheelbase of 2,500mm.

Information It is backed by a 1.5-liter K-series petrol engine

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza draws power from a 1.5-liter, inline-four, K15C series petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology. The motor produces 102hp of power and 137Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Interiors It has over 40 connected car functions

On the inside, the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a spacious five-seater cabin with a head-up display, an electric sunroof, wireless charging for smartphones, and over 40 connected car functions via Suzuki Connect app. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a 360-degree-view camera, and ABS.

Information 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Pricing and availability

In India, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs. 7.99 lakh for the base LXI variant and goes up to Rs. 13.96 lakh for the range-topping ZXI+ Dual tone trim (all prices, ex-showroom).