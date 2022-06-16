Norton V4SV debuts as 187hp rival to Ducati Panigale V4
TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has launched its V4SV superbike in the UK. It was re-engineered over the last 18 months at the brand's Solihull facility. To recall, the motorcycle was unveiled last year by the British bikemaker and it features a sporty design language with dual-projector headlamps and carbon fiber bodywork. The two-wheeler is backed by a powerful 1,200cc, V4 engine that makes 187.5hp.
- Norton is one of the most successful bikemakers to compete in the Isle of Man TT, with seven out of nine victories between 1931 and 1939.
- The brand was brought out of bankruptcy by TVS Motor Company in 2020 and has been doing well since its revival.
- The re-engineered V4SV superbike takes on rivals such as the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2.
The Norton V4SV sits on a handcrafted, tig-welded aluminium tubular chassis. It features dual-projector LED headlamps, a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an aerodynamic windscreen, a single-seat setup, full carbon fiber bodywork, and an upswept exhaust. The superbike sports a 6.0-inch TFT instrument console, sleek LED taillight, and carbon fiber wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in two color options: Manx Silver and Carbon.
The Norton V4SV runs on a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that develops a maximum power of 187.5hp at 12,500rpm and peak torque of 125Nm at 9,000rpm. The mill gets a slipper clutch to assist the manual gearbox.
For rider's safety, the Norton V4SV comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, traction control, cornering ABS, and three riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Ohlins NIX 30 forks at the front and a TTXGP mono-shock unit, connected to a billet aluminium single-sided swingarm at the rear end.
British bikemaker Norton Motorcycles has re-launched the V4SV superbike at a staggering price tag of £44,000 (approximately Rs. 41.5 lakh) in the UK. This makes it more expensive than its primary rival, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2. It is unlikely to debut in India.