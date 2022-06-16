Auto

Norton V4SV debuts as 187hp rival to Ducati Panigale V4

Norton V4SV tips the scales at 193kg (Photo credit: Norton Motorcycles)

TVS-owned Norton Motorcycles has launched its V4SV superbike in the UK. It was re-engineered over the last 18 months at the brand's Solihull facility. To recall, the motorcycle was unveiled last year by the British bikemaker and it features a sporty design language with dual-projector headlamps and carbon fiber bodywork. The two-wheeler is backed by a powerful 1,200cc, V4 engine that makes 187.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Norton is one of the most successful bikemakers to compete in the Isle of Man TT, with seven out of nine victories between 1931 and 1939.

The brand was brought out of bankruptcy by TVS Motor Company in 2020 and has been doing well since its revival.

The re-engineered V4SV superbike takes on rivals such as the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2.

Design The superbike flaunts carbon fiber wheels and dual-projector LED headlamps

The Norton V4SV sits on a handcrafted, tig-welded aluminium tubular chassis. It features dual-projector LED headlamps, a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, an aerodynamic windscreen, a single-seat setup, full carbon fiber bodywork, and an upswept exhaust. The superbike sports a 6.0-inch TFT instrument console, sleek LED taillight, and carbon fiber wheels. The two-wheeler is offered in two color options: Manx Silver and Carbon.

Information It is backed by a 187hp, 1,200cc V4 engine

The Norton V4SV runs on a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that develops a maximum power of 187.5hp at 12,500rpm and peak torque of 125Nm at 9,000rpm. The mill gets a slipper clutch to assist the manual gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with 6-axis IMU and cornering ABS

For rider's safety, the Norton V4SV comes equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with six-axis Inertial Measurement Unit, traction control, cornering ABS, and three riding modes. The suspension duties are handled by fully adjustable Ohlins NIX 30 forks at the front and a TTXGP mono-shock unit, connected to a billet aluminium single-sided swingarm at the rear end.

Information Norton V4SV: Pricing and availability

British bikemaker Norton Motorcycles has re-launched the V4SV superbike at a staggering price tag of £44,000 (approximately Rs. 41.5 lakh) in the UK. This makes it more expensive than its primary rival, the Ducati Panigale V4 SP2. It is unlikely to debut in India.