Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared breaks cover: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 16, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared gets portal axles (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has revealed its AMG G 63 4x4 Squared SUV. Its debut in India seems unclear. As for the highlights, the car has an imposing design and an opulent cabin with a bevy of tech-based features. Under the hood, the four-wheeler is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that puts out a maximum power of 585hp.

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared is a limited-run model. It will probably be one of the last G-Class cars to have an internal combustion engine (ICE).

The G 63 4x4 Squared promises good looks and excellent off-road performance. It should rack up decent sales in the overseas markets. If some units make their way to India, they will be as CBUs.

Exteriors The car has a roof rack and 22-inch wheels

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared features a lengthy sculpted bonnet, a grille with vertical slats, circular headlights, a wide air vent, and a roof rack. It is flanked by squarish windows, ORVMs, flared wheel arches made of carbon fiber, and 22-inch multi-spoke rims. A ladder, rectangular taillights, and a tailgate-mounted spare wheel grace the rear end of the car.

Information It runs on a 585hp, V8 engine

Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared is fueled by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbo, V8 engine that generates a maximum power of 585hp. However, the torque figures and gearbox info are unavailable. The car also gets an independent front suspension.

Interiors The SUV gets ambient lighting and flat-bottom steering wheel

The Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared has a luxurious cabin with ambient lighting, Nappa leather upholstery, contrast-colored stitching, wood flooring in the cargo space, and a flat-bottom multifunctional steering wheel. It houses two screens for the digital instrument cluster and touchscreen infotainment system. Multiple airbags, ABS, a rear-view camera, and EBD might ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4x4 Squared are currently unavailable. However, in the US, it should cost more than $227,000 (around Rs. 1.8 crore). Its bookings are now open there.