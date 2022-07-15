Auto

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS debuts as 103hp modern-age café racer

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS debuts as 103hp modern-age café racer

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 15, 2022, 11:04 am 2 min read

2023 Triumph Thruxton RS sports fully-adjustable suspension at both ends (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the 2023 iteration of its Triumph Thruxton RS model. The café racer is currently available overseas and may arrive in India as well. As a part of the 2023 update, the motorcycle flaunts a new Competition Green and Silver Ice paint scheme. The two-wheeler remains mechanically unaltered and features a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine from the outgoing model.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 'Modern Classics' range from Triumph Motorcycles is renowned for bringing retro-inspired looks with modern-age technology.

The British bikemaker has now updated its entire line-up for 2023, featuring fresh color schemes and new monikers for some models.

The Thruxton RS is the top-of-the-line in the range with premium components, various electronic riding aids, and a powerful engine enhancing its appeal to potential buyers.

Design The motorcycle flaunts a twin-pod instrument cluster and rider-only seat

The 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS sits on a tubular steel frame and features a sculpted 14.5-liter fuel tank, round headlamp, clip-on handlebars, bar-end mirrors, a rider-only seat, a rectangular taillamp, and dual upswept exhausts. The motorcycle packs a twin-pod analog instrument cluster with a multifunctional LCD display. The bike rides on 17-inch wire-spoke aluminium wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR tires.

Information It is backed by a 1,200cc parallel twin engine

The 2023 Thruxton RS draws power from a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 103hp at 7,500rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a multi-plate assist clutch.

Safety The café racer is equipped with traction control, riding modes

For the safety of the rider, the Thruxton RS is equipped with Brembo M50 disc brakes at the front and a Nissin unit on the rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. Suspension duties are taken care of by adjustable 43mm Showa inverted forks at the front and fully-adjustable Öhlins twin shocks at the rear.

Information 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Triumph Thruxton RS will set you back by $17,145 (approximately Rs. 13.7 lakh) for the new paint scheme in the US. The café racer may arrive in India, along with other "Modern Classics" from the line-up.