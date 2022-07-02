Auto

2023 Ducati V21L MotoE race motorcycle breaks cover: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 02, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

The battery pack of the 2023 Ducati V21L alone weighs 110kg (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian bikemaker Ducati has revealed its new 2023 MotoE bike, the V21L in Modena, Italy. It will compete in the FIM MotoE World Cup. As for highlights, the motorcycle features a dual-tone paint scheme in matte black and dark gray colors with bright red graphics on the sleek, aerodynamic body. The two-wheeler tips the scales at a hefty 225kg with an 18kWh battery pack.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ducati has a rich history of racing in events such as the MotoGP, World Superbike Championship, the Isle of Mans TT, and the Dakar rally.

The Italian motorcycle giant has become a supplier for the upcoming FIM MotoE World Cup due to its vast expertize in track racing with multiple championships under its belt.

The 2023 V21L is a step towards sustainable motorsports.

Design The e-bike sports aerodynamically-designed carbon fiber body panels

The 2023 Ducati V21L features aerodynamically-designed body panels made of carbon fiber to reduce weight and increase structural rigidity. It sits on an aluminium frame and has an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a rider-only saddle, a muscular fuel-tank-like housing for the battery pack, and a slim tail section. The motorcycle rides on alloy wheels wrapped in slick race-spec tires.

Information It is backed by a 150hp electric motor

The 2023 Ducati V21L is powered by a bespoke electric motor linked to an 18kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 150hp, peak torque of 140Nm, and can spin up to 18,000rpm. The motorcycle achieves a top speed of 275km/h.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider's safety, the Ducati V21L is equipped with Brembo disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Slide Control, and Ducati Wheelie Control for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are handled by 43mm Ohlins NPX 25/30 pressurized USD forks on the front and adjustable Ohlins TTX36 mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 Ducati V21L's pricing remains undisclosed

The pricing details of the 2023 Ducati V21L are not available to the general public as the e-bike is made specifically for use in the FIM MotoE World Cup.