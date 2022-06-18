Auto

TVS Zeppelin R to make Indian debut this July

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 18, 2022, 09:37 pm 2 min read

TVS Zeppelin R will likely be fueled by a 220cc engine. Representative image

TVS Motor Company is all set to unveil an all-new motorcycle in the Indian market on July 6, according to a report from Zigwheels. It will likely be the Zeppelin R cruiser. The concept of the two-wheeler was first showcased during the 2018 Auto Expo, which featured a patented Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) system, a headlamp-mounted camera, and wire-spoke wheels.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Zeppelin R concept showcased by TVS during the 2018 Auto Expo ticked all the right boxes related to design and the tech features.

However, to keep the cost in check, the brand might need to skip the patented mild-hybrid system as well as the headlamp-mounted camera unit during actual production.

Once launched, the motorcycle will rival the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in India.

Design The bike will have all-LED lighting setup and alloy wheels

The TVS Zeppelin R will flaunt a classic cruiser design language with an all-LED lighting setup, feet-forward riding posture, comfortable seats, a sculpted fuel tank, and a wide handlebar. It will likely pack a digital instrument cluster with support for the latest connectivity options and should ride on alloy wheels instead of the wire-spoke ones from the concept.

Information It will likely be backed by a 220cc engine

The details regarding the powertrain options of TVS Zeppelin R are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the motorcycle to be powered by an all-new 220cc mill. It is highly unlikely to get the mild-hybrid system showcased in the concept model.

Safety It will get inverted front forks

For the rider's safety, the TVS Zeppelin R will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling. The suspension duties on the motorcycle will be handled by 41mm inverted forks at the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side. It will likely sport wide tires, typically seen on cruisers.

Information TVS Zeppelin R: Pricing and availability

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the Zeppelin R will be announced by TVS during the launch event. It will likely take place on July 6, according to Zigwheels. We expect it to be priced at around Rs. 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.