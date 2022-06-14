Auto

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 to debut this month: Check features

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 gets Kawasaki Traction Control system for added safety (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki is all set to launch the 2022 version of its Versys 650 in India. The bike is expected to reach our shores by the end of this month. The vehicle, available in several markets, comes with redesigned body panels and a new four-way adjustable windscreen. It will rival the likes of Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT and Triumph Tiger Sport 660 in the country.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kawasaki was among the first bikemakers to bring a capable adventure tourer in the middleweight category to India.

It received mixed reviews from the media as well as customers for the lack of electronic riding aids at the price for which it was offered.

The Japanese automaker now plans to rectify the shortcoming by adding a traction control system in the 2022 model.

Design The motorcycle features all-LED lighting and 17-inch wheels

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 retains the high-tensile steel frame of the outgoing model. It features a sculpted 21-liter fuel tank, a new engine cowl, new graphics, split-type seats, a new four-way adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, and a dual-LED headlamp. The adventure tourer packs a colored TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 66hp, 649cc engine

The 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a 649cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 66hp and a peak torque of 61Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike gets Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system

The new Kawasaki Versys 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) system for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are handled by adjustable 41mm inverted forks on the front end and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear side.

Information 2022 Kawasaki Versys 650: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2022 Versys 650 will be announced by Kawasaki at the time of launch. We expect the middleweight ADV to carry a starting price tag of around Rs. 7.5 lakh (ex-showroom).