Everything we know about Hunter 350, Royal Enfield's cheapest motorcycle

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 14, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will debut in India this June. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Chennai-based Royal Enfield will launch its Hunter 350 motorbike in India by the end of this month. It will be offered in two variants. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler will bear a retro-inspired look and shall offer a semi-digital instrument cluster as well as full-LED illumination. It will be backed by a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that generates 20.2hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Hunter 350 will be Royal Enfield's cheapest bike in India and shall be positioned below the Bullet 350 in the company's line-up here.

The Hunter will be based on the new J-series architecture and is expected to be lighter than its 350 siblings. It should offer good looks and decent performance and might attract a lot of buyers in our country.

Design The motorbike will have a single-piece seat and side-slung exhaust

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will sit on a dual-cradle frame and have a flat handlebar, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a circular headlight, a short side-slung exhaust, and a slightly scooped single-piece seat. The bike will pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster with support for Tripper Navigation, and should ride on blacked-out alloy wheels.

Information It will run on a 20hp, 349cc engine

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will draw power from a 349cc single-cylinder, air/oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 20.2hp and a peak torque of 27Nm. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will get telescopic front forks

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel, a disc/drum brake on the rear wheel, and single/dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike will be taken care of by 41mm telescopic forks on the front side and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Pricing and availability

Royal Enfield will reveal the availability and pricing details of the Hunter 350 in India at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is likely to sport a starting price figure of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). (Story credit: BikeWale)