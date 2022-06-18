Auto

Bajaj Pulsar 250 Eclipse Edition teased; launch in India soon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 18, 2022, 09:04 pm 2 min read

The Eclipse Edition models will remain mechanically unchanged (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has announced via a teaser that its Pulsar F250 and N250 motorcycles will get a new variant in India soon. It will be dubbed the "Eclipse Edition." The two models should get black paintwork coupled with a contrasting light color. They will be backed by a 249cc, air/oil-cooled engine. However, the design and features of the duo should remain unchanged.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 have been up for grabs in India for quite some time and recently hit the 10,000 unit sales milestone here.

The introduction of their Eclipse Edition variants should boost their sales in our market. They should be priced competitively in order to raise the rivalry in the segment to a greater extent.

Design The bikes offer full-LED illumination

Bajaj Pulsar N250 is a roadster, while F250 is a fully-faired two-wheeler. They sport a muscular fuel tank, a side-mounted exhaust, split-style seats, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The latter also flaunts a windshield. The duo houses a full-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on alloy rims. The Eclipse Edition variants will offer only a new paint option.

Information They will be powered by a 24hp, 249cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 Eclipse Edition will be backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 24.1hp and a peak torque of 21.5Nm. The motor will be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety There will be disc brakes on both ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 Eclipse Edition will be equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with single-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the vehicles will be taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock unit on the rear side.

Information How much will they cost?

In India, the Eclipse Edition variants of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 should carry a slight premium over the standard bikes priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh and Rs. 1.44 lakh, respectively (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).