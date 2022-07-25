Auto

Citroen C3 v/s Tata Punch: Which micro-SUV should you buy?

Both the Citroen C3 and Tata Punch have black cladding all-around

Citroen has launched its highly awaited C3 in India. It is the French automaker's first mass-market offering and is available with a 1.2-liter engine in naturally aspirated and turbo-petrol forms. The Punch is an entry-level SUV in the Tata Motors line-up which offers a rugged exterior, a spacious cabin, and a five-star safety rating in G-NCAP's crash testing. But which is a better option?

The SUV segment is the most competitive category in the world right now, with almost every manufacturer trying to gain from its popularity.

The French automaker Citroen set its foot on our shores with a premium SUV and is now trying its luck with the C3 micro-SUV.

However, it has to take on the reigning champion, the Punch from Tata Motors.

Exteriors Citroen C3 has a quirky design philosophy with dual-tone exteriors

The Citroen C3 flaunts a funky design language with bumper-mounted headlights, split-type DRLs, a sleek grille, roof rails, wrap-around taillights, and 15-inch wheels (steel and alloy options). The Tata Punch has a typical SUV stance and flaunts a projector headlight, muscular bonnet, roof rails, a wide air dam, and 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Both cars feature a dual-tone paint scheme.

Performance The C3 is offered with more engine options

Citroen C3 is offered with a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated petrol engine (82hp/115Nm) and a 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine (110hp/190Nm). The mills are mated to a 5-speed or 6-speed manual gearbox. Tata Punch is backed by a 1.2-liter Revotron, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine which churns out 84.48hp/113Nm. It is available with a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors Tata Punch has auto climate control

The C3 has a spacious cabin with a quirky two-tone dashboard, key-less entry, front and rear USB charging ports, manual AC controls, and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with wireless connectivity options. The Punch has a five-seater cabin with auto climate control, an engine start/stop button, a cooled glovebox, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and connected car technology.

Our verdict Citroen C3 v/s Tata Punch: which is better?

In India, the Citroen C3 ranges between Rs. 5.71 lakh and Rs. 8.06 lakh, while the Tata Punch is available between Rs. 5.93 lakh and Rs. 9.49 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the Citroen C3. It is a better value-for-money proposition thanks to its fresh and funky exteriors, spacious and modern interior, and a powerful turbo-petrol engine option.