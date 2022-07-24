Auto

CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV debuts in global market: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 24, 2022, 05:25 pm 2 min read

CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV rides on wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: CFMoto)

CFMoto has launched the 700 CL-X ADV for the global market at €7,199 (approximately Rs. 5.85 lakh). It is the third offering in the "CL-X" line-up after the Sport and Heritage. As for the highlights, the retro-inspired middleweight motorcycle has a design philosophy that features elements from both scrambler and ADV segments. It is backed by a 693cc, parallel-twin engine that makes 70hp.

CFMoto is a Chinese bikemaker that was founded in 1989 and has its presence in multiple markets. It has a wide portfolio ranging from 125cc to 800cc two-wheelers.

The brand had introduced the "CL-X" line-up in March with an all-new 693cc parallel-twin engine, modern electronic riding aids, and premium hardware components.

If launched in India, the 700 CL-X ADV will heat up the competition.

Design The bike sports all-LED lighting setup and ribbed-pattern seat

The CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV has a scrambler-cum-ADV design featuring a 13-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlight with DRLs, an upright visor, a wide handlebar, a ribbed-pattern, single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a fully-digital TFT instrument cluster. The two-wheeler rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in dual-purpose tires.

Information It is backed by 693cc parallel-twin engine

The 700 CL-X ADV is powered by a 693cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 70hp and a peak torque of 61Nm. The mill is linked with a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety The bike is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the rider's safety, the CFMoto 700 CL-X is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, cruise control, and riding modes for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm gold-colored KYB forks on the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV: Pricing and availability

The CFMoto 700 CL-X ADV will set you back by €7,199 (approximately Rs. 5.85 lakh) in the European region. It is highly unlikely for the motorcycle to reach India anytime soon.