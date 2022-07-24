Auto

Mahindra XUV700 receives 1.5 lakh bookings in record time

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 24, 2022, 01:24 pm 2 min read

Mahindra XUV700 has an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra has bagged over 1.5 lakh bookings in a record time of nine months for the XUV700. The SUV was launched in October last year and has a waiting period of over two years for select variants. For information, the homegrown automaker has sold over 41,000 units as of June and has just over one lakh buyers awaiting delivery.

Mahindra is one of the most capable SUV manufacturers across the globe, with its products available in multiple markets.

The XUV700 is a flagship offering from the homegrown automaker, featuring a monocoque chassis, a tech-forward cabin, and Level 2 ADAS functions.

However, the deliveries of the four-wheeler have been severely affected due to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage.

Exteriors The SUV has LED taillights and a vertical-slatted chromed grille

The Mahindra XUV700 has a long and muscular hood, a vertical-slatted chromed grille with a 'Twin Peaks' logo, sleek LED headlights with C-shaped DRLs, skid plates, and a wide air dam. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, black pillars, roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, and 18-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information The car is available with two powertrain options

The XUV700 is powered by a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel engine, offered in three states of tune: 153hp/360Nm, 182hp/420Nm, and 182hp/450Nm, and a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol mill which churns out 197hp/380Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual or automatic gearbox.

Interiors It gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system and seven airbags

Inside, the Mahindra features a six/seven-seater cabin with dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, ventilated and powered front seats, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a 12-speaker Sony sound system, a digital instrument cluster, and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Alexa, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags and Level 2 ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra XUV700: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra XUV700 starts at Rs. 13.18 lakh for the base MX (petrol) model and goes up to Rs. 24.58 lakh for the range-topping AX7 AT AWD diesel trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

