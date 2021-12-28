Auto 2022 Mahindra Scorpio spotted testing; to debut early next year

Written by Mudit Dube Twitter Published on Dec 28, 2021, 06:01 pm

2022 Mahindra Scorpio will be launched early next year

Mahindra is working on expanding its line-up of SUVs in India with the new Scorpio model that will debut sometime early next year. The 2022 model has been spotted testing once again, providing more details about its design. The car will have a revised front grille with vertical slats, dual-pod headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and vertically stacked LED taillamps.

Why does this story matter?

The new Mahindra Scorpio will undergo a bunch of cosmetic updates on the outside along with a raft of feature additions in the cabin to give it a modern look. Its debut will increase competition in the SUV segment in India as it will be pitted against rivals such as the Tata Harrier, Hyundai CRETA, and Kia Carens.

It will have a redesigned front fascia

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio will retain the muscular stance of the current model while sporting redesigned air dams and a raised bonnet. It will also have an updated front grille, new dual-pod projector headlights, multi-spoke alloy wheels, and roof rails. The rear section will have a shark fin antenna, a roof-integrated spoiler with a stop lamp, and vertical LED taillights.

It will be offered with two engine options

The upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will reportedly run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that churns out 152hp/320Nm and a 2.2-liter mHawk diesel mill that generates 130hp/320Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It may offer roof-mounted speakers and leather upholstery

The facelifted Mahindra Scorpio's interiors are very much under the wraps. However, it is expected to get an updated cabin with leather upholstery, dual-zone auto climate control, roof-mounted speakers, a sunroof, multiple airbags, and front-facing seats in the third row. The SUV is likely to sport a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for connected car technology.

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio in India will be announced at the time of its launch next year. We expect the prices to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).