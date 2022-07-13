Auto

2023 Ducati Panigale V4, with improved features, goes official

2023 Ducati Panigale V4, with improved features, goes official

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 13, 2022, 05:55 pm 2 min read

2023 Ducati Panigale V4 runs on a 1,103cc liquid-cooled engine (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian automaker Ducati has revealed the 2023 version of the Panigale V4 motorcycle. The bike offer revisions to electronic riding aids such as traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and engine braking control. An updated quickshifter and radiator fan to reduce heat build-up are also available. It is backed by a powerful 1,103cc liquid-cooled engine that generates a maximum power of 215.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 offers an improved chassis and aerodynamics as well as upgraded riding aids in comparison to the outgoing model.

The company claims that the vehicle delivers high performance in the hands of amateurs and professional riders alike.

The updated model will arrive on our shores to raise the rivalry in the luxury two-wheeler segment.

Design The bike has full-LED illumination and a windshield

The 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 sits on an aluminum alloy frame and has a muscular fuel tank, fairings with vents, a raised windscreen, underbelly exhaust, golden-colored front forks, and a stepped-up seat. The bike packs a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels. It can store 17 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 198.5kg.

Information It runs on a 216hp, V4 engine

The new Ducati Panigale V4 is fueled by a 1,103cc liquid-cooled, 4-valve V4 engine that generates a maximum power of 215.5hp and a peak torque of 123.6Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

Safety There are disc brakes on both the ends

Ducati Panigale V4 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, and engine brake control. There are also power modes and riding modes on offer. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by 43mm big piston forks on the front side and an aluminium single-sided swingarm on the rear end.

Information 2023 Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Ducati Panigale V4 is expected to cost slightly more than the current model which sports a price figure of Rs. 28.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Owners of the current model can get the Engine Brake Control EVO 2 software via an update.