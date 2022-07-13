Auto

2022 Hyundai TUCSON breaks cover in India: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 13, 2022, 02:29 pm 2 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON comes with ADAS (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has finally unveiled its fourth-generation TUCSON SUV in India. It will be launched here on August 4. As for the highlights, the car has a head-turning look and a refreshed cabin with a long list of tech-based features. Under the hood, the four-wheeler is offered with a choice of 2.0-liter petrol as well as diesel engines.

The fourth-generation TUCSON had debuted in the global markets in September 2020 and has arrived in a long-wheelbase guise in India for the first time.

The four-wheeler also offers ADAS technology, a first for the brand on our shores. It should be priced competitively and will take on rivals such as Jeep Compass, Citroen C5 Aircross, Mahindra XUV700, and MG Hector.

Exteriors The car has 18-inch wheels and T-shaped taillamps

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts the brand's 'Sensual Sportiness' design language, featuring a dark chrome grille with jewel-like detailing, bumper-mounted headlamps, and LED DRLs. It is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, thick cladding, roof rails, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A roof spoiler, a faux silvered skid plate, and T-shaped LED taillights connected by an LED lightbar are available on the rear end.

Interiors The SUV gets a panoramic sunroof and ADAS

Hyundai's new TUCSON has a dual-tone cabin with a wraparound-style dashboard, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, and an 8-speaker Bose audio system. It houses a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Bluelink. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ESC, forward collision warning, rear cross-traffic alert, blind-spot assist, and lane-keep assist.

Performance Two engine options are offered

The TUCSON runs on a 2.0-liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine that makes 156hp of power and 192Nm of torque and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that generates 186hp/416Nm. Transmission duties on the four-wheeler are handled by a 6-speed automatic and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The car also gets an all-wheel-drive system with multi-terrain modes such as Snow, Mud, and Sand.

Information 2022 Hyundai TUCSON: Pricing and availability

The pricing details of the 2022 Hyundai TUCSON in India will be disclosed on August 4. It should cost more than the current model which starts at Rs. 22.69 lakh (ex-showroom). Its bookings are expected to start next week.