Auto

Interiors of MG compact EV revealed ahead of India launch

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 13, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

MG compact EV will pack two 10.25-inch screens. Representative image (Photo credit: Wuling Motors)

MG Motor is planning to launch a compact EV in India by June 2023, as per Autocar. Now, the interiors of the two-door vehicle have been revealed. For highlights, the India-bound small car is based on the Wuling Air EV available in the Chinese market and will likely feature a similar interior layout. Internationally, the four-wheeler has two electric motor options: 30kW and 50kW.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainability is the name of the game when it comes to the future of motoring. Every automaker is pushing toward the EV or hybrid route for their upcoming products.

MG Motor has been successful in the Indian market with its ZS EV, receiving praise from the critics and customers alike.

The British carmaker is planning to introduce a compact EV primarily for city use.

Exteriors The car will have a wheelbase of 2,010mm

The compact EV from MG Motors will have an upright body, featuring LED headlights, a raked windscreen, a closed-off grille, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the car will have two large doors, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 12-inch steel wheels and alloys as optional. LED taillights will grace the rear section. It will have a wheelbase of 2,010mm and a length of 2,900mm.

Information It will provide a range of 200km on single charge

The details regarding the powertrain options of the MG compact EV are yet to be disclosed. However, internationally the car has two motors: 30kW and 50kW, paired with a Lithium-iron-phosphate battery. The EV will have a range of 200km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV will offer a four-seater cabin and dual-tone dashboard

The interiors of the compact EV will be similar to the Wuling Air EV, featuring a four-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, manual AC, power windows, and a two-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The EV will house a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information MG compact EV: Pricing and availability

In India, the details regarding MG Motor's compact EV will be announced at its launch event. The car (codename: E230) is designed as an urban runabout and is expected to arrive by June 2023. We expect it to cost under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).