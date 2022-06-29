Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R revealed: Check features, price, and specifications

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R revealed: Check features, price, and specifications

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 29, 2022, 05:49 pm 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has a quickshifter (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has unveiled the 2023 iteration of the popular Ninja ZX-6R for the global market. The bike features two new paint schemes: Metallic Matte Twilight Blue with Metallic Diablo Black and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Diablo Black. The motorcycle competes in the 600cc supersport category and draws power from a 636cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 127hp of power.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 600cc supersport category is a dying breed in the modern motorcycling era, with the focus shifting to more efficient sub-500cc machines.

Kawasaki is one of the few automakers in the world to offer a capable middleweight motorcycle in the form of the Ninja ZX-6R.

The two-wheeler competes with the likes of Suzuki GSX-R600 and Aprilia RS660.

Design The bike flaunts dual LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits on an aluminium perimeter-type frame. It features a muscular 17-liter fuel tank, a clip-on handlebar, dual LED headlights, a full-faring, split-type seat, an upswept exhaust, and a slim tail section with an LED taillamp. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster with a large tachometer and a gear position indicator. The two-wheeler rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a high-revving 636cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R draws power from a high-revving 636cc inline-four, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates a maximum power of 127hp and a peak torque of 70Nm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch and a quickshifter.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

For rider's safety, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, and riding modes for better handling characteristics. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks at the front and a fully adjustable bottom-link Uni-Trak mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R: Pricing and availability

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R will set you back by $10,699 (approximately Rs. 8.45 lakh) for the non-ABS model and $11,999 (approximately Rs. 9.47 lakh) for the ABS variant in the US. It may debut in India later this year.