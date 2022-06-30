Auto

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988's bookings open: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 30, 2022, 10:21 am 2 min read

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 is limited to 394 units globally (Photo credit: Jaguar Land Rover)

Jaguar Land Rover has started accepting orders for the 'Edition 1988' variant of its F-PACE SVR in India. It is limited to 394 units globally. As for the highlights, the premium SUV flaunts cosmetic changes both inside and out. Under the hood, it is backed by a 5.0-liter, supercharged, V8 petrol engine that puts out a maximum power of 542hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 pays homage to the brand's XJR-9 car which won the World Sports - Prototype Championship in 1988.

The vehicle offers head-turning looks, opulent interiors, and incredible performance. Select units of the four-wheeler will arrive on our shores as completely built units (CBUs) and the rivalry in the luxury SUV segment will be raised.

Exteriors The car has 22-inch wheels and quad exhausts

The Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 flaunts a Midnight Amethyst paintwork with Sunset Gold detailing. It has a muscular bonnet with vents, a glossy black grille, 'One of 394' badging, and LED headlamps with "Double J" DRLs. It is flanked by ORVMs and 22-inch Forged Champagne Gold-colored alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps, four exhaust tips, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear.

Information It accelerates from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 runs on a 5.0-liter, V8, supercharged petrol engine that makes 542hp/700Nm. The mill is linked to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system. The car can sprint from 0-100km/h in just four seconds.

Interiors The SUV gets a panoramic roof and 6 airbags

Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 has a five-seater cabin with heated-and-cooled front performance seats, semi-aniline ebony leather upholstery, illuminated treadplates, a dashboard with bespoke badging, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It houses a sliding panoramic roof and an 11.4-inch Pivi Pro touchscreen infotainment system. The passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS, and EBD.

Information Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988: Pricing

The pricing details of the Jaguar F-PACE SVR Edition 1988 in India are currently unavailable. However, in the US, the limited-run vehicle sports a price figure of $110,000 (around Rs. 86.8 lakh).