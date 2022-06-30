Auto

Toyota Hyryder teaser confirms automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system

Jun 30, 2022

Toyota Hyryder will flaunt LED headlights with eyebrow-like DRLs. Representative image (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota is all set to launch the new Hyryder in India on July 1. It will be the brand's first hybrid SUV to hit our shores. In the latest development, the Japanese automaker has confirmed that the car will offer an automatic gearbox and all-wheel-drive system - a segment first feature. The Hyryder is jointly developed with Maruti Suzuki to suit our road conditions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Toyota has been co-developing various products with Maruti Suzuki as a part of their joint venture for the Indian market. The upcoming Hyryder will be an all-new offering from their collaboration to hit our shores.

The Japanese automaker has chosen the SHEV route, as it offers the benefits of an EV without the range anxiety.

The SUV will compete against the Hyundai Creta.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt a sleek grille design

The Toyota Hyryder will sport a sleek grille design, a long sculpted hood, a wide air dam, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with eyebrow-like DRLs, and a silvered skid plate. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a diffuser, and 'Hybrid' badging will grace the rear end of the vehicle.

Information It will be offered with a 1.5-liter hybrid engine

The technical details of the upcoming Toyota Hyryder are yet to be declared by the automaker. However, we expect the SUV to draw power from a 1.5-liter hybrid powertrain mated to either a manual or an automatic gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors It will feature connected car technology and 9.0-inch infotainment panel

The interiors of the Toyota Hyryder are under the wraps. We expect the SUV to provide a spacious cabin with connected car technology, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely house a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 9.0-inch infotainment touchscreen with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and parking sensors.

Information Toyota Hyryder: Pricing and availability

Toyota will announce the pricing and availability details of the Hyryder during the launch event scheduled for July 1. We expect the hybrid SUV to be priced around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.