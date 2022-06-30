Auto

Hero Lectro e-cycles become cheaper thanks to Rs. 15,000 subsidy

Hero Lectro e-cycles become cheaper thanks to Rs. 15,000 subsidy

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 30, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

Hero Lectro models are available with four riding modes (Photo credit: Hero Lectro)

Hero Lectro, the e-bike brand of India's largest bicycle manufacturer Hero Cycles will receive a price reduction of up to Rs. 15,000 in Delhi, under the Delhi government's EV policy. The models which are eligible for subsidy include C5, C6, C8i, F6i, and WINN (Cargo). The two-wheelers are backed by IP67-rated battery packs and 250W high torque BLDC motors with smart pedaling-assist technology.

Context Why does this story matter?

Green Mobility has become a priority for every manufacturer in recent years. This is true even for the last-mile solution.

Hero Cycles has introduced the Lectro range of e-cycles as an alternative for people with less than 60km of daily commutes.

The e-bikes are equipped with a smart pedaling-assist system which reduces the efforts required for accelerating the bicycle by using a hub-mounted motor.

Design The cycles sport alloy frames with semi-integrated battery packs

The Hero Lectro e-cycles sport an alloy frame that is designed for a comfortable ride while providing good structural rigidity. They feature a rider-only saddle, large 27-inch wire-spoke wheels, a wide handlebar, a center-mounted adjustable side stand, an LED front lamp, and a solar-powered LED rear lamp. The downtube of the frame houses the semi-integrated battery packs.

Information They have a riding range of up to 60km

The Hero Lectro e-cycles have a riding range between 30km and 60km, depending on the model. They are offered with Lithium-ion battery packs ranging from 5.8Ah to 11.6Ah. The e-cycles offer a 250W high torque BLDC hub-mounted motor on the rear wheel.

Safety The e-cycles are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For rider's safety, the Hero Lectro e-cycles are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels for better braking performance. To reduce fatigue, they provide four riding modes: Throttle, Pedelec, Pedal-only, and Cruise. They have a friction-free cartridge-type 7-gear system with a large 46T front sprocket. The e-cycles also have a telescopic suspension unit at the front end.

Information Hero Lectro: Pricing and availability

After the EV subsidies, the Hero Lectro range starts at Rs. 23,499 for the C5 model and goes up to Rs. 47,499 for the F6i model in Delhi. The WINN (Cargo) model is available at Rs. 34,999 after the maximum price-reduction of Rs. 15,000.