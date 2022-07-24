Auto

2022 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea: Check features, price

2022 Kia Seltos launched in South Korea: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 24, 2022, 11:02 am 2 min read

2022 Kia Seltos is equipped with ADAS functions (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has launched the 2022 iteration of its popular Seltos in South Korea, its home market. The model was revealed last month and features a redesigned front fascia. The SUV is one of the bestsellers for the automaker and is expected to reach India in 2023. To showcase the brand's commitment to improving safety, the vehicle now comes with ADAS functions.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors made its debut in India in 2019 with the Seltos. The SUV competed in the highly competitive mid-sized SUV market and received a warm reception from media and buyers alike.

The South Korean automaker is now focusing on improving the safety rating of its products by adding six airbags and host of safety kits as standard.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts signature grille design and alloy wheels

The 2022 Kia Seltos sports a muscular bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern, a wide air dam, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, and revised bumpers with skid plates. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna grace the rear end of the SUV.

Information It will be offered with three engine options

India-bound Seltos will likely be offered with the existing powertrain options which include a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel engine (113.4hp/250Nm), a 1.5-liter petrol mill (113.4hp/144Nm), and a 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by a manual, iMT, CVT, and DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features leatherette upholstery and connected car technology

On the inside, the updated Kia Seltos features a spacious cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control with an air purifier, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It houses a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system, along with connected car technology. Six airbags, ABS, and ADAS functions ensure passengers' safety.

Information 2022 Kia Seltos: Pricing

Kia Motors has launched the 2022 Seltos in the South Korean car market with a starting price tag of KRW 20.62 million (approximately Rs. 12.57 lakh). The SUV is expected to reach India in 2023.

Poll If not the 2022 Seltos, which other upcoming SUV excites you?