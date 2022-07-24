Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Hybrid first impression: Loaded with technology

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Jul 24, 2022, 09:37 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki is continuing its launch spree and has unveiled a new compact SUV for India while resurrecting an old nameplate. Called as the Grand Vitara, this new SUV would be retailed via NEXA dealerships and will replace the S-Cross in India. Here is our first impression of the strong hybrid version which promises a stunning efficiency figure of 27.97km/l.

Hybrid powertrains can be a popular option due to the excellent fuel efficiency being promised by them along with being more practical than electric cars.

With the Grand Vitara, Maruti Suzuki would be stepping into this space for the first time and has also heavily invested toward growing its SUV market share.

This story provides a detailed first look of the hybrid Grand Vitara.

Exteriors The exterior design is quite aggressive

The Grand Vitara is quite long with a length of 4,345mm and has an aggressive face courtesy its massive grille. A thick chrome strip and a sculpted front bumper further make the design quite striking. The Grand Vitara also comes with a three-element lighting signature for the DRLs. Elsewhere, you get 17-inch alloy wheels, slim LED taillamps, and a 'floating roof' look.

Interiors Interiors score highly in terms of quality

The interiors are easily the best yet from Maruti Suzuki in terms of quality or design. There is a new digital instrument cluster and a large touchscreen along with silver trim and soft touch inserts on the dashboard. The steering wheel is similar to the one on the new Baleno and it shares some switchgear with other Maruti Suzuki products across the range.

Space Rear seat has decent amount of space

The Grand Vitara hybrid has a wheelbase of 2,600mm and that translates to a good amount of space on the inside but the rear seat is strictly for two passengers due to the presence of a center tunnel. Headroom is also just about enough for a reasonably tall occupant. Due to the placement of batteries, the boot capacity is reduced in the hybrid version.

Features From a head-up display to a 360-degree-view camera

Equipment levels are also impressive with a head-up display, connected car tech, ventilated seats, a 360-degree-view camera, and wireless charging. Along with that, the Grand Vitara is also the first Maruti Suzuki to get a panoramic sunroof with a double sliding mechanism. Other notable additions also include a premium audio system and an in-built voice assistant system triggered with 'Hi Suzuki' command.

Performance The powertrain delivers high fuel efficiency

The Grand Vitara hybrid has a 1.5-liter petrol engine which develops 92hp in isolation while the combined power output including with the electric motor is rated at 115hp/122Nm. The gearbox in question is an eCVT automatic. The SUV also gets a dedicated 'EV only' mode for a distance of up to 25km. The claimed fuel efficiency is also a brilliant 27.97km/l.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

We expect a sub-Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) price-tag for the Grand Vitara hybrid considering the cost of the powertrain. Though Maruti Suzuki can aggressively price it due to heavy localisation. Overall, the Grand Vitara hybrid is an impressive product proposition due to its high efficiency claims, a tech-forward cabin, new-age features, and premium styling. It could certainly be a big success for Maruti Suzuki.