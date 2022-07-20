Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara breaks cover in India: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 20, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a flagship offering from the brand

Maruti Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Grand Vitara SUV in India and the vehicle is expected to go on sale by October this year. It is based on Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will be retailed via the brand's NEXA outlets across the country. The car is powered by a 1.5-liter petrol engine with an Intelligent Electric Hybrid system.

Maruti Suzuki introduced the 'NEXA' premium portfolio in India in 2015 with two vehicles, the Baleno and S-Cross.

The homegrown automaker is currently the largest in the Indian market in terms of sales and has been a leader in the compact SUV segment for five years.

The Grand Vitara is underpinned by the brand's Global-C platform and primarily rivals the Hyundai CRETA.

Exteriors The SUV has LED headlights and 17-inch alloy wheels

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara flaunts a long muscular bonnet, raked windscreen, bumper-mounted LED headlamps with DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, skid plate, and a wide air dam. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and a window wiper grace the rear end of the four-wheeler.

Information It is offered with two hybrid powertrain options

The new Grand Vitara is backed by a 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol powertrain (103hp/117Nm) and a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp/141Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and a CVT gearbox, along with an all-wheel-drive setup.

Interiors The car features a panoramic sunroof and ventilated seats

On the inside, the Grand Vitara features a spacious five-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a head-up display, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, ventilated front seats, connected car functions, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV houses a 9.0-inch infotainment panel with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing and availability

In India, Maruti Suzuki will announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Grand Vitara in the coming weeks. The order books are open since July 11. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

