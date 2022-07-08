Auto

2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 breaks cover: Check features, price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 08, 2022, 11:01 am 2 min read

2023 Triumph Speed Twin sports Metzeler Racetec RR tires (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of its Speed Twin 1200 model. The modern classic would make its way into India by the end of this year. The bike flaunts an all-new Matte Baja Orange color scheme as a part of the 2023 update. However, it remains mechanically identical to the current model featuring a 1,200cc parallel-twin engine.

Triumph Motorcycles is one of the oldest bikemakers, not just in the UK, but around the world with a rich heritage of racing under its belt.

The British two-wheeler marque has updated its entire modern classic range for 2023 with certain models receiving a major moniker change.

The Speed Twin 1200 is a flagship offering from the brand, merging retro-inspired looks with modern-age technology.

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 sits on a tubular steel cradle-type chassis and sports a muscular 14.5-liter fuel tank, a circular LED headlamp with black housing, bar-end mirrors, a single-piece seat, dual stainless steel exhausts, and a sleek LED taillight. It packs a twin-pod semi-digital instrument cluster controlled using a handlebar-mounted scroll button. The bike rides on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy wheels.

2023 Speed Twin is backed by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which develops a maximum power of 98.6hp at 7,250rpm and a peak torque of 112Nm at 4,250rpm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch.

For rider's safety, the Triumph Speed Twin comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle with switchable traction control, and three riding modes: Rain, Road, and Sport. Suspension duties are taken care of by 43mm Marzocchi inverted forks on the front and preload-adjustable dual shock absorbers on the rear end of the motorcycle.

The 2023 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 retails at $12,595 (approximately Rs. 9.98 lakh) in the US. The motorcycle will likely arrive in India by the end of the year, along with other modern classics from the British bikemaker.