Bajaj Pulsar 250 series gets an All-Black edition: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jun 25, 2022, 12:00 pm 2 min read

The All-Black variants get dual-channel ABS (Photo credit: Bajaj Auto)

Bajaj Auto has launched the All-Black variants of its Pulsar F250 and N250 motorcycles in India. They both carry the same price tag. As for the highlights, the motorbikes flaunt a Brooklyn Black paintwork coupled with subtle red and silver accents and get dual-channel ABS. They run on a 249cc, single-cylinder engine that generates a maximum power of 24.5hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 have not only received an all-black treatment but also new features thanks to these new variants.

The Pulsar 250 twins have been up for grabs on our shores for quite some time and the introduction of the All-Black models should raise their appeal in the market. They have been priced quite competitively.

Design The motorcycles have split-type seats

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 All-Black have a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, a side-mounted exhaust, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The latter also gets a windscreen. The bikes pack an all-LED setup for lighting, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and ride on alloy wheels. They can store 14 liters of fuel and tip the scales at 162kg and 164kg, respectively.

Information They are backed by a 25hp, 249cc engine

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 All-Black are fueled by a 249cc, air and oil-cooled, SOHC, single-cylinder engine linked to a 5-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch. The motor generates 24.5hp of power and 21.5Nm of torque.

Safety They get telescopic front forks

In terms of safety equipment, the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 All-Black are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, to avoid skidding while braking. Suspension duties on the bikes are taken care of by 37mm telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the All-Black versions of the Bajaj Pulsar N250 and F250 sport a price figure of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Compared to the standard models, these All-Black variants cost Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 5,000 more, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

